Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 56.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 555,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.83% of Advaxis worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in Advaxis during the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Advaxis by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,925,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 644,201 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Advaxis news, Director Roni Appel bought 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,999.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advaxis in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st.

ADXS stock opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Advaxis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $3.58.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Advaxis had a negative net margin of 1,062.68% and a negative return on equity of 165.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advaxis, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing Axalimogene filolisbac and ADXS-Dual that are Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidates for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, and head and neck cancers.

