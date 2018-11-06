Advisors Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,826,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,036,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,746,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,686,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,665,000 after purchasing an additional 298,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,749,000 after purchasing an additional 288,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Iris Beck Codner sold 4,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $94,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,183. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $56,334.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,376 shares in the company, valued at $56,334.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,350 shares of company stock worth $239,430 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEVA opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $25.96.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 54.67% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

