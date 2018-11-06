Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 138.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 336.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 768 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Loop Capital raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $188.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Scotiabank set a $175.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

In other news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 63,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NSC opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $125.59 and a 1 year high of $186.91.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 52.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.41%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/advisory-services-network-llc-has-2-46-million-stake-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc.html.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.