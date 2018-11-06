Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.73 Million Position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 1-year low of $960.00 and a 1-year high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

