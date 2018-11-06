Aecon Group Inc (ARE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.00.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Aecon Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Aecon Group stock traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.30. 305,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,736. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$20.06.

In other news, Director John Michael Beck sold 20,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.51, for a total value of C$345,422.22.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

