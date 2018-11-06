Aena SME (AENA) PT Set at €149.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €149.00 ($173.26) target price on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AENA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($186.05) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. HSBC set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Aena SME and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €146.00 ($169.77) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($197.67) price target on Aena SME and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aena SME presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €158.20 ($183.95).

Shares of AENA opened at €171.00 ($198.84) on Monday. Aena SME has a 1 year low of €137.05 ($159.36) and a 1 year high of €184.90 ($215.00).

Aena SME Company Profile

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

