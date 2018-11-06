Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Stake Lifted by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 168,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $22,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.27 and a 52 week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.82 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Hugh Cutler purchased 1,564 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.48 per share, for a total transaction of $180,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,087 shares in the company, valued at $818,406.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

