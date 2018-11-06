Affimed (AFMD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Affimed from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Affimed to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Affimed from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affimed currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.81.

Shares of AFMD opened at $4.02 on Friday. Affimed has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $255.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 3.62.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 1,723.04%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Affimed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,731,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Affimed by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 71,545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Affimed by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 49,610 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Affimed by 385.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 51,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

