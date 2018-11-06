Agilent Technologies (A) Given News Impact Score of 1.67

News coverage about Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Agilent Technologies earned a news impact score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.84. The company had a trading volume of 107,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

In related news, Director Heidi Fields sold 5,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $371,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul N. Clark sold 2,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $197,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

