Agree Realty Co. (ADC) Holdings Cut by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 39,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADC shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $63.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Agree Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price target on Agree Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.08. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.97 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 44.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 79.41%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 13,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $727,415.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.77 per share, with a total value of $328,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 417,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,891,997.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 481 properties, located in 44 states and containing approximately 9.3 million square feet of gross leasable space.

