Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (AIMT) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 108,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIMT. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aimmune Therapeutics Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

