Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Issues Q1 2019 Earnings Guidance

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) updated its first quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. Air Products & Chemicals also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.05-8.30 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.07.

NYSE:APD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.39. 56,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,717. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.08. Air Products & Chemicals has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $175.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

