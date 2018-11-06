Airbus SE (EADSF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, October 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Commerzbank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $109.33 on Friday. Airbus has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $128.95.

About Airbus

Airbus SE, through its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

