Akers Biosciences (AKER) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 4,516,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,665,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Akers Biosciences had a negative net margin of 266.60% and a negative return on equity of 97.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akers Biosciences stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Akers Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AKER) by 8,438.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,405 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Akers Biosciences worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver healthcare information to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company's marketed products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; BreathScan PRO, a quantitative breath alcohol detection system; METRON, a disposable breath ketone device to monitor ketosis; and BreathScan Lync, a non-invasive, quantitative measurement of biological markers for health and wellness.

