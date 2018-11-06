Alexander’s (ALX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $307.00

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $307.00 and last traded at $311.40, with a volume of 244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $311.07.

Separately, TheStreet cut Alexander’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

Get Alexander's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 14.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Alexander’s by 507.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Alexander’s in the third quarter valued at about $481,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 33.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/alexanders-alx-hits-new-52-week-low-at-307-00.html.

Alexander’s Company Profile (NYSE:ALX)

Alexander's, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (?REIT?), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (?Vornado?) (NYSE: VNO). We have seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.