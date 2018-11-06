Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Joel S. Marcus Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) insider Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.02, for a total value of $1,230,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,168,610.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ARE opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $134.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at $206,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-are-insider-joel-s-marcus-sells-10000-shares-of-stock.html.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.