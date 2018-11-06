Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $177,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $122.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 12 month low of $114.00 and a 12 month high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The business had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.17.

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 10,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total value of $1,283,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 572,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,466,096.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 450 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total value of $55,003.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,579.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,291,944 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

