Alibaba Group (BABA) Given New $200.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, www.benzinga.com reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $216.02.

BABA stock opened at $148.34 on Monday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $130.06 and a 52-week high of $211.70. The company has a market cap of $378.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,108,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,708,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,793 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,559,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,249,763,000 after acquiring an additional 328,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,970,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,963,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,562 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,778,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,927 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 12,970,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,413,173,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

