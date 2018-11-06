Allot Communications’ (ALLT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.35 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Allot Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Allot Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allot Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.45.

ALLT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.03. 22,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,090. The firm has a market cap of $224.54 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.35. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,130,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 550,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 110,282 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

