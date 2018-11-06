Alphabet (GOOG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,040.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $736.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.16. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $980.64 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,193.80, for a total value of $95,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,244.09, for a total value of $7,078,872.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,298,807.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,621 shares of company stock worth $91,928,242. Company insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. HC Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,156,000. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 626 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,367,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

