Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 451,924 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $16,003,000. Comcast accounts for about 3.1% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,669,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $747,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 43.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $800,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $647,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. MED started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.71.

In other Comcast news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

