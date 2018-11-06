alstria office REIT (AOX) PT Set at €14.35 by UBS Group

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €14.35 ($16.69) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.80 ($16.05) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.98 ($16.25).

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €12.54 ($14.58) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.19 ($13.01) and a fifty-two week high of €13.49 ($15.69).

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT-AG is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) focused solely on acquiring, owning and managing office real estate in Germany. alstria was founded in January 2006 and was converted into the first German REIT in October 2007. Its headquarters are in Hamburg. The combination of alstria and Deutsche Office creates the leading listed German office real estate company with a combined portfolio of 116 office buildings comprising 1.6 million sqm of lettable space and representing a total portfolio value of approximately EUR 3.5 billion (as of June 30, 2018).

