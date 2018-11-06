Altair Engineering (ALTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.08 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a negative net margin of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $30.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -48.73. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altair Engineering stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 462.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,213 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Altair Engineering worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

