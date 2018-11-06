Altcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,162.00 (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 6th. Altcoin has a market cap of $360,947.00 and $4,162.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Altcoin token can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00044928 BTC on major exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. During the last week, Altcoin has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000543 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Altcoin Token Profile

Altcoin (CRYPTO:ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. The official website for Altcoin is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Altcoin Token Trading

Altcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Altcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Altcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

