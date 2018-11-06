Alternative Asset Manage Solus Acquires 400 Shares of Concordia International Corp (CXR) Stock

Concordia International Corp (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) insider Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,436.00.

Alternative Asset Manage Solus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 26th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 2,000 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,080.00.

On Monday, October 29th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 5,000 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$135,750.00.

On Friday, October 19th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 10,200 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$25.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$255,510.00.

On Thursday, October 4th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 6,500 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.35, for a total transaction of C$177,775.00.

On Thursday, September 27th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 3,000 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,910.00.

On Monday, October 1st, Alternative Asset Manage Solus acquired 17,100 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$24.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,950.00.

On Monday, September 17th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,100 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total transaction of C$28,600.00.

On Thursday, September 13th, Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 1,000 shares of Concordia International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.06, for a total transaction of C$26,060.00.

Shares of CXR traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,479. Concordia International Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$19.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$417.00.

Concordia International (TSE:CXR) (NASDAQ:CXRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($175.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($27.27) by C($148.49). The business had revenue of C$180.02 million for the quarter.

Separately, Bloom Burton reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Concordia International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Concordia International Company Profile

Concordia International Corp., a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. The company operates through two segments, Concordia International and Concordia North America. The Concordia International segment owns or licenses a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products to wholesalers, hospitals, and pharmacies.

