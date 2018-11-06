Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $456.34 Million

Analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) to post sales of $456.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $453.10 million to $459.58 million. Altra Industrial Motion reported sales of $223.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 104.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.89 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.13. 19,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,168. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 0.6% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,951,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,107,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

