Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. Sells 5,516 Shares of Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $88,090.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMRC opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Ameresco Inc has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $716.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 4.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 596,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 984,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,811,000 after acquiring an additional 52,524 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 163,413 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 632,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,595,000 after buying an additional 28,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

