American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in SYSCO Co. (SYY)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,744,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991,824 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of SYSCO worth $347,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Blue Chip Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $64.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.39 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 68.15% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “$70.32” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.62.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $300,735.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,115,358 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total transaction of $158,249,931.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,614.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,969,811 shares of company stock worth $297,370,093. 7.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

