American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,611,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,216 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $425,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 39.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,445,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,680,000 after purchasing an additional 979,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,135,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,007,000 after purchasing an additional 199,902 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,154,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,061,000 after purchasing an additional 114,908 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 875,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,789,000 after purchasing an additional 807,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.8% in the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 851,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares during the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BURL shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In other news, CFO Marc Katz sold 7,500 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total transaction of $1,293,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,423 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,850.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $3,192,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,552,950.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,842 shares of company stock valued at $15,011,737 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BURL opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $177.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.37.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 606.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/american-century-companies-inc-raises-position-in-burlington-stores-inc-burl.html.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.