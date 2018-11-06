American Express (AXP) Position Cut by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,912,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 87,676 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 1.4% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.22% of American Express worth $203,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Clinton Group Inc. raised its position in American Express by 138.4% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in American Express by 43.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,110,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $990,866,000 after buying an additional 360,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,040 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP opened at $105.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 12-month low of $87.54 and a 12-month high of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.70.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Vii L.P. Vivo acquired 20,142,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $3,424,160.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 209,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

