American Software (AMSWA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “American Software Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets and supports a portfolio of application software solutions that enable businesses to respond to today’s dynamic global marketplace. The company’s software and services solutions are designed to automate many planning and operational functions principally in the areas of: (i) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), (ii) Flow Manufacturing, (iii) E-Commerce Solutions and (iv) Logility Value Chain Solutions(TM). The company’s products are designed to provide rapid return on investment. “

Get American Software alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 3,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,381. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.12 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.77.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. American Software had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $134,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,901.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in American Software by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Software during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.