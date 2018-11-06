American Tower Corp (AMT) Shares Bought by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 354.4% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 140.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 75.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in American Tower by 311.3% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $173,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Tower to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.20.

American Tower stock opened at $155.70 on Tuesday. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $130.37 and a 1 year high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $1,908,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,487,882.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,318 shares of company stock valued at $28,567,435 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/06/american-tower-corp-amt-shares-bought-by-beaumont-financial-partners-llc.html.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 170,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.