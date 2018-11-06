Americas Silver (USAS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.88 million.

NYSEAMERICAN USAS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.13. 528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,340. Americas Silver has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price target on Americas Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th.

About Americas Silver

Americas Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mineral properties in the Americas. It principally owns 100% interests in the Nuestra Señora silver-zinc-copper-lead mine, San Rafael silver-zinc-lead mine, and Zone 120 silver-copper exploration project located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

