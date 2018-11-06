AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE:COLD opened at $24.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $26.08.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%.
In other news, major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 7,235,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $170,324,352.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Burkle sold 16,530,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $389,120,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $23.50 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.
About AmeriCold Realty Trust
Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 156 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 924 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
