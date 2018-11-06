AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.48. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY19 guidance to $6.65-6.95 EPS.

NYSE:ABC traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.09. 138,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,898. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.85%.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.80.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total value of $1,941,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $585,397.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,406. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

