AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.65-6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.13. AmerisourceBergen also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.65-6.95 EPS.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $88.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.65% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 25.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,432,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total value of $232,606.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,279.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,332,406. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

