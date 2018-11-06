Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Expected to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $14.25 Per Share

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $14.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2018 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $14.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $14.72 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMGN. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $193.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $189.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 41.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $86,723,000. Natixis raised its position in Amgen by 2,612.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 529,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,799,000 after buying an additional 510,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amgen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after buying an additional 343,690 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Amgen by 234.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 433,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after buying an additional 303,743 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $54,522,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

