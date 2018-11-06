Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has set its FY18 guidance at $0.90-1.00 EPS.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 52.94%. The business had revenue of $462.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.82 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMRX stock opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, SVP Nikita Shah sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $1,173,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan M. Reasons sold 11,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $276,657.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through Generic and Specialty Pharma divisions. The company's generics portfolio includes approximately 200 product families marketed in various dosage forms, such as solid oral doses comprising tablets, capsules, and powders; liquids; sterile injectables; nasal sprays; inhalation and respiratory products; ophthalmics; films; transdermal patches; and topicals, as well as soft gel, complex molecule, and drug-device combinations.

