Analysts Anticipate ASGN Inc (ASGN) to Post $1.15 EPS

Analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.17. ASGN posted earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.87 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ASGN from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ASGN from $91.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ASGN from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ASGN from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

ASGN stock opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.00. ASGN has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,306,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,746.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.87 per share, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,171.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,250 shares of company stock worth $1,389,163. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $559,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $166,294,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $117,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in ASGN by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,313,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,645,000 after purchasing an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, creative/digital, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United State and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

