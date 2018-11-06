Analysts Anticipate Champions Oncology Inc (CSBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) will report $6.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Champions Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.50 million. Champions Oncology reported sales of $5.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Champions Oncology will report full year sales of $25.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.23 million to $25.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $31.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Champions Oncology.

Get Champions Oncology alerts:

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 97.02% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 million.

CSBR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Champions Oncology in a report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Champions Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CSBR opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.93 and a beta of 0.57. Champions Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

In other news, Director Daniel Newman Mendelson sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $108,495.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel Ackerman sold 22,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $383,545.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,021,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,861.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Champions Oncology by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.68% of the company’s stock.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Champions Oncology (CSBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Champions Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champions Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.