Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.35 Million

Analysts expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to report $221.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank reported sales of $184.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full-year sales of $865.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.60 million to $868.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $919.45 million, with estimates ranging from $896.80 million to $938.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bancorpsouth Bank.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $213.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Brean Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,322,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,139,000 after purchasing an additional 920,056 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 529.4% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 561,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 472,001 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the first quarter worth about $4,620,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,886,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $3,553,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bancorpsouth Bank stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.72%.

About Bancorpsouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorpsouth Bank (BXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.