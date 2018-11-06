Analysts Expect Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $806.13 Million

Brokerages predict that Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) will report sales of $806.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $799.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $811.71 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $912.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full year sales of $4.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.53 million. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

CSIQ has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.83. Canadian Solar has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the third quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 120.4% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,320 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,285 shares during the last quarter. 36.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

