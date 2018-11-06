Analysts Expect P H Glatfelter Co (GLT) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for P H Glatfelter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. P H Glatfelter reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow P H Glatfelter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLT shares. ValuEngine lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on P H Glatfelter from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter in the second quarter worth $229,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 12.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 61,095 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 182.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. 1,461,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,140. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.83%.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

