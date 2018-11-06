Analysts Expect RPC, Inc. (RES) to Announce $0.11 EPS

Analysts predict that RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for RPC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.08. RPC reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RPC.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $439.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.54 million. RPC had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday, July 26th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $14.00 price objective on shares of RPC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in RPC by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 351,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 56,238 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $605,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in RPC by 1,637.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,127,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,827,000. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.60. 1,278,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.74. RPC has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. RPC’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

