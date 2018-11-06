Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amc Networks Inc’s Q4 2018 Earnings (AMCX)

Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for Amc Networks in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. Imperial Capital currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 221.77%. The firm had revenue of $696.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMCX has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $61.86 on Monday. Amc Networks has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 15.0% in the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amc Networks by 32.3% in the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Amc Networks by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

