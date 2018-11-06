Analysts Issue Forecasts for C&J Energy Services Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CJ)

C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for C&J Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for C&J Energy Services’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of C&J Energy Services from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of C&J Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of C&J Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of C&J Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

NYSE CJ opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. C&J Energy Services has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.78.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. C&J Energy Services had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $567.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJ. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $176,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the third quarter valued at $215,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About C&J Energy Services

C&J Energy Services, Inc provides well construction, well completion, well support, and other complementary oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies throughout the continental United States. It operates through Completion Services and Well Support Services segments. The Completion Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing; cased-hole solutions comprising cased-hole wireline, pumpdown, wireline logging, perforating, pressure pumping, well site make-up and pressure testing, and other complementary services; and well construction and intervention services, which include cementing, coiled tubing, and directional drilling services.

