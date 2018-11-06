Analysts Offer Predictions for FleetCor Technologies, Inc.’s FY2018 Earnings (FLT)

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $9.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.81. William Blair also issued estimates for FleetCor Technologies’ Q2 2019 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $11.09 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $12.73 EPS.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLT. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.89.

FLT stock opened at $197.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FleetCor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.24. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FleetCor Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

