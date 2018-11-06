Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE: COG) in the last few weeks:

10/29/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/24/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/9/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Based on the number of near-term challenges, the investment thesis for Cabot Oil & Gas is lowered to Sell from Hold. Being a natural gas-weighted company, Cabot continues to reel under the effects of the commodity's price struggles, which is struggling to stay above the $3 level for a prolonged period. Negative free cash flow during the most recent quarter, lowering of annual production guidance and setbacks in the development of the Constitution pipeline also keep us worried. Considering these factors, Cabot Oil & Gas is viewed as a risky bet., which forms the basis of the bearish stance.”

10/9/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was given a new $26.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

9/7/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,162,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,210. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas Co alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,968,674 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $261,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,096 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,144,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $146,238,000 after buying an additional 2,403,213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,410,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $81,173,000 after buying an additional 1,374,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,858,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,947,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $141,554,000 after buying an additional 986,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.