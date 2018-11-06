Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Nokia Oyj (NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/26/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/25/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/24/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nokia maintains a leading position in mobile and fixed network infrastructure with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products and services. The company is well-positioned for the upcoming technology cycle given the strength of its portfolio. Nokia’s deal win rate remains encouraging with successes in key 5G markets of the United States and China. Its installed base of high-capacity AirScale product, which enables customers to quickly upgrade to 5G, is growing fast. Nokia is expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional markets. Rollouts of 5G networks are anticipated to improve market conditions significantly in 2019 and beyond. However, the stock has underperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. Lower-than-expected performance in Networks business remains a major cause of concern for the company.”

10/18/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/25/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nokia has significantly underperformed the industry in the past year on an average. Continued lower-than-expected performance in Networks business remains a major cause of concern. Nokia is likely to be stifled by the renegotiated deals and restrictions imposed on trade with other European Union members post Brexit referendum. The continued below-par performance of Nokia’s primary division — the Networks unit is concerning. However, the company maintains a leading position in mobile and fixed network infrastructure with the industry’s most complete, end-to-end portfolio of products and services. Nokia remains focused on its strategy that hinges on four strategic priorities. The company is also continuously expanding its business into targeted, high-growth and high-margin vertical markets to address growth opportunities beyond its traditional primary markets.”

9/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/19/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $5.56.

9/18/2018 – Nokia Oyj was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/17/2018 – Nokia Oyj had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NYSE NOK remained flat at $$5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,467,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,376,926. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 31.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 294,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 14.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 86,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 2.2% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 530,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares during the period. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

