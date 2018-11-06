Analysts Set Anglo American plc Unsponsored (NGLOY) Price Target at $13.00

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research analysts have commented on NGLOY shares. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,072. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.